British Soldier Drummer Lee Rigby Identified As Victim Of Woolwich Attack

The victim of yesterday’s brutal machete attack in Woolwich, South East London has been identified as 25-year-old Drummer Lee Rigby.



He was part of the 2nd Battalion the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, an infantry regiment of the British Army. His friends called him “Riggers” and he had a 2-year-old son, according to a statement from the Ministry of defence.

Rigby served in Afghanistan in 2009 before taking up a recruiting post in London in 2011. He was a side drummer and machine gunner, according to the statement.

The British government has labelled the soldier’s killing a terrorist attack. Witnesses said two men wielding multiple weapons stabbed Rigby to death on a street while shouting “Allahu akbar,” which is Arabic for “God is great.”

Terrifying video surfaced of a man with bloody hands talking to a camera about committing the attack.

Police have identified 28-year-old Michael Adebolajo as the man in the video and a suspect in the attack. He’s currently in the hospital after being shot by police.

