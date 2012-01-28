DRUM ROLL PLEASE: The Winner Of Business Insider's Weekly Caption Contest Is...

Last week, Business Insider Advertising put out a call to our wittiest readers, asking them to send us their best alternative captions for the image in this Diesel advertisement. (Shown right)
The entries for our second instalment of our weekly caption competition — think the New Yorker cartoon contest of the advertising world — weren’t disappointing.
After weeding through the various invocations of “Danger Will Robinson” (though our favourite “Lost in Space” reference did get an honorable mention) and sexually explicit submissions that can’t be published on a business news site (we brought that on ourselves, obviously), we finally found our winner.
It was a tight race, but Michael Dirda, an assistant account executive at Edelman PR in New York came up with our favourite caption, as chosen by five BI editors in an anonymous reading. Dirda has won both the honour of being this week’s wittiest BI reader and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com.
'Eschewing the Jedi path entirely, Vader's other son chose a life of leisure.'
Michael Dirda
Assistant Account Exec, Edelman
New York, NY
*Disclosure: Dirda is a friend of the author. Winner was chosen from a blinded sampling.
'The Obama administration won't enforce the defence of Marriage Act because of the powerful robot lobby.'
Storm Bailey
Renaissance Man
Iowa
'Turning floppy drives into hard drives since 1978.'
Jared E. Carmel
Broker, Felix Investments
New York, NY
'Is this dangerous enough for you, Will Robinson?'
Amber Collins
Sustainability Professional
Indianapolis, Indiana
'And the best thing about having him is that he doesn't leave the toilet seat up.'
Joseph Kuchar
'Andy's Match.com profile seemed to be working out quite nicely for him.'
Sylvia Mugica
Graphic Designer
Dallas, TX
'If you ask me why I'd want to be with someone who's so unemotional, mechanical, and bizarre looking... I'll tell you she's great at changing my oil.'
Jim Martorana
Self Employed
Moreno Valley, CA
