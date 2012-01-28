DRUM ROLL PLEASE: The Winner Of Business Insider's Weekly Caption Contest Is...

Last week, Business Insider Advertising put out a call to our wittiest readers, asking them to send us their best alternative captions for the image in this Diesel advertisement. (Shown right)



The entries for our second instalment of our weekly caption competition — think the New Yorker cartoon contest of the advertising world — weren’t disappointing.

After weeding through the various invocations of “Danger Will Robinson” (though our favourite “Lost in Space” reference did get an honorable mention) and sexually explicit submissions that can’t be published on a business news site (we brought that on ourselves, obviously), we finally found our winner.

It was a tight race, but Michael Dirda, an assistant account executive at Edelman PR in New York came up with our favourite caption, as chosen by five BI editors in an anonymous reading. Dirda has won both the honour of being this week’s wittiest BI reader and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com.

Disagree with our choice? Lucky for you we’ll be doing this caption contest every week. Come back on Sunday for a new ad, and a new chance to win.

