“NYC, 1981” is an original short documentary featuring stories from one of the most dangerous years on record for New York City. The film was created as a a piece of branded content as part of a culture blog to promote the film “A Most Violent Year“.

Click here for more information and showtimes for “A Most Violent Year”

Video courtesy of A24

