Police Track Marijuana Shipment To The House Of A Cincinnati Bengal

Police are investigating two Cincinnati Bengal players after a package of marijuana was mailed to one the players’ house.



Wide receiver Jerome Simpson and teammate Anthony Collins were detained and questioned after a package containing 2.5 pounds of marijuana was delivered at Simpson’s home.

After searching the home, police confiscated six more pounds of drugs, as well as other supplies that indicate the house may have been a distribution centre for the drugs.

Neither player was arrested. More details on the case are expected later today as both federal and local authorities are investigating.

Authorities intercepted the “suspicious” package in Sacramento, en route from Northern California, and tracked it to its final destination in Kentucky.

Collins is the backup left tackle for the Bengals and did not play in the team’s last game. Simpson had a career-high 136 yards on Sunday against Denver.

