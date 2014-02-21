Drug Overdose Suspected In Deaths Of Two Former Navy SEALs On 'Captain Phillips' Ship

AP Crew members work aboard the U.S.-flagged Maersk Alabama after the ship docked in the harbor of Mombasa, in Kenya in 2009.

Traces of drugs were discovered on the bodies of two former Navy SEALs who were found dead on a ship docked near an island northeast of Madagascar, CNN reports.

Seychelles officials told CNN they suspect the men died of drug overdoses. Police found narcotics and hypodermic needles with the bodies of Jeffrey Reynolds and Mark Kennedy.

Their deaths are still under investigation and official cause of death has not yet been determined.

The ship’s line said in a statement Wednesday that the deaths of Kennedy and Reynolds were “not related to vessel operations or their duties as security personnel.”

The two men were working as security contractors aboard the Maersk Alabama, which was featured in the movie “Captain Phillips.” During other voyages, the ship had fallen prey to pirates off the coast of Africa.

“Captain Phillips” depicted the 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama off the coast of Somalia.

Seychelles, where the ship was docked Sunday, is near the Horn of Africa, a dangerous passageway for merchant ships.

Reynolds and Kennedy worked for U.S.-based company Trident Security. The company’s president said the two men were former Navy SEALs, but the Associated Press identifies only Kennedy as a former SEAL.

The two men were part of a 24-member crew aboard the ship.

