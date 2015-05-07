For most investors, shares of drugs and booze aren't the secret to getting rich

In February, Credit Suisse shared the news that when it compared ten years of returns from a socially responsible mutual fund with one investing in “vice” — tobacco, booze, gaming, and defence — the sinful fund came out on top.

That still doesn’t make investing in vice the key to success in the market.

Investing app SigFig looked at 12-month returns of 230,000 users, and found some underwhelming results.

While investors who owned stock in tobacco, marijuana, alcohol companies, or casinos, outperformed the average investor, they were still beaten by the S&P 500, a major stock market index. According to SigFig’s measure, one in eight investors is invested in vice.

An investor, then, with his money in a relatively unremarkable S&P 500 index fund (a favourite of legendary investor Warren Buffett), would have earned more over the year than one who was overly invested in vice.

See SigFig’s results:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.