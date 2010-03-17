Drug Thieves Steal $70 Million Worth Of Anti-Depressants And Anti-Psychotics In Connecticut

Thieves raided an Eli Lilly warehouse early Sunday morning as a storm wreaked havoc on Connecticut, according to the AP.



The thieves broke in to the building Mission Impossible-style. They scaled the exterior brick walls, cut a hole in the roof and rappelled inside with some sort of rope.

The raid also involves disabling the warehouse’s alarm system, opening a loading dock door and spending a few hours loading up vehicle(s) with $70 million worth of Prozac and Cymbalta, anti-depressants, and Zyprexa, an anti-psychotic.

The police marveled at the level of sophistication of the robbery: “Just by the way it occurred, it appears that there were several individuals involved and that it was a very well planned-out and orchestrated operation,” Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza said.

“It’s not your run-of-the-mill home burglary, that’s for sure.”

Making the search for the theives even more difficult is the fact that no vehicles have been reported stolen or missing nearby recently.

The question is: who wants $70 million worth of prescription drugs? Doctors? Pfizer? Really sad people?

No one knows yet. The FBI has been called in to investigate.

