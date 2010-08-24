Drug Test Results Show REIT Workers Are The Biggest Drug Users on Wall Street

The real estate bureau at the Wall Street Journal found an interesting tidbit in a report on Wall Street drug tests.



Most failed drug tests come from REITs (real estate investment trust firms).

The highest levels of drug abuse in the financial sector seem to be a real estate investment trust companies.

Confused by the results, the WSJ asked a bunch of people at REITs why they use so many drugs.

Kidding! They just asked them what they thought about the test results.

The answers were pretty much uniform:



“The whole thing sounds suspicious to me” – The words of a spokesman for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.



“We have not had an applicant fail–at least not in recent history…” – From the spokeswoman for Kimco, a shopping centre owner and developer.

And the best one, “We are the most straight-laced culture group you could ever imagine,” out of the mouth CEO of Cedar Shopping centres.

For the full Developments post, go here >>>

For the analysis of the drug report, go to the WSJ’s Deal blog >>>

