Drug Stores Taking Over Financial District

and some people thought no one would want to move there because there were no grocery stores downtown? Well, it turns out that no one can afford to move there because of the recession. (Whoops! Didn’t see that one coming…) But people who moved downtown before the bubble burst can take heart in one thing: There are now plenty of places to buy toilet paper.



According to one blogger familiar with the Financial District, there are currently six (6!) Duane Reades within a three-block radius, and a CVS. So residents seeking Ramen noodles, Diet Coke or Charmin (the necessities) on the weekends now have plenty of shopping options. And it’s a good thing people are down there to shop on the weekends because with the recession and all of the layoffs, we doubt there will be many bankers browsing on Wall Street during the week.

