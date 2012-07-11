The Mexican Army Found This Incredible Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Linking Mexico To Arizona

The Mexican army has discovered a 755-foot tunnel used to smuggle drugs about 60 feet under the border between Mexico and the U.S., the Telegraph reports.



The Mexican defence secretariat said that the four-foot-tall tunnel – which has electricity, ventilation and small carts for transporting drugs – linked a new ice and purified water business in the Mexican state of Sonora to a business in San Luis, Arizona.

It’s the 22nd tunnel discovered in the past three years. Authorities do not know which drug trafficking organisation built it.

Here’s a video of the tunnel (via the Telegraph):

