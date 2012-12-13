Drug Smugglers May Have Developed 'Pot-Cannon' To Shoot Dope Over Border

Photo: Mat_the_W via flickr

Drug smugglers might have been using a pneumatic cannon to fire loads of marijuana over the border in Arizona, the Associated Press reports.A pneumatic cannon uses a pulse of compressed air to launch objects wedged into the end of a long tube.



Border agents spotted 33 cans full of pot worth, an estimated $43,000, near the where the Colorado river meets the border, and later said they think the smugglers had developed a cannon to launch the dope. Mexican authorities were not able to find any evidence on their side of the border.

Drug smugglers have always been somewhat adaptive to the pursuits of federal authorities wishing to stem the flow of drugs into the country.

Ian Fortey of Cracked.com did a great list a few years back which diagrammed a few of the more wild schemes smugglers have used to get contraband into the country — mini-submarines, coffins, even a seven-pound statue of Jesus have been used to transport illicit drugs.

