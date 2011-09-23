Drug Lords In Mexico Feed Their Enemies To Tigers, Use Animals As Drug Mules

The Mexican drug war keeps out-crazying itself. We’re sending the CIA down there and now Mexican cops are operating here. The latest: drug barons are building private zoos filled with big cats, symbolizing their own status as apex predators.



Oh, and the narco-gangsters are reportedly feeding their competitors to the beasts, according to Al Jazeera.

World Wildlife Fund expert Adrian Reuter tells AJ: “They find private zoos and animals on different properties. They like charismatic animals that symbolise power and strength: big cats such as lions, tigers and jaguars, along with big snakes, monkeys and nice looking birds. In some cases 20 or 30 animals have been found in pretty impressive facilities.”

Now Mexican officials are forced to do triage when seizing estates, sending animals to zoos and rescue centres.

Exotic pets have also been stuffed with condoms full of cocaine and used to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

See pictures of a drug mansion filled with weapons and strange pets >

