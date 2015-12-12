America's heroin epidemic has produced a heartbreaking side effect

The number of babies born dependent on drugs is skyrocketing amid what doctors are calling an American opioid epidemic.

The number of drug-dependent newborns rose 500% between 2003 and 2013, Reuters reports. In Maine — which finds itself at the center of the heroin problem — nearly 1,000 babies have been born with a drug dependency this year.

“It is a crisis. It is an epidemic,” Dr. Lauren Jansson of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine told Reuters. “The opioid crisis in this country is continuing to expand exponentially, and we’re seeing more and more of these infants.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Adam Banicki

