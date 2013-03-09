Even Drudge Is Tweeting About Global Warming As Temperatures Soar

A new studyabout global temperatures has gotten even the Drudge Report’s attention.



The news aggregation website, run by Matt Drudge, is known to be conservative and aligned with the sort of people who are sceptical of man-made global warming.

This morning Drudge tweeted links to AP and New York Times articles about the study, which presents strong evidence of non-natural global warming.

Photo: drudge report/twitter

The stories are featured on Drudge’s home page along with a picture of coronal mass ejection.

The study used temperature data from 73 parts of the world to reconstruct the last 11,300 years of our history. The report, published Friday, March 8 in the journal Science, showed that temperatures now are hotter than most of the last 11,000 years. They also show that the last century, temperatures have been rising faster than ever seen since the dawn of civilisation.

“The last century stands out as the anomaly in this record of global temperatures since the end of the last ice age,” said Candace Major, program director in the National Science Foundation’s Division of Ocean Sciences.

They say we will likely see even hotter temperatures in the future, likely higher than ever before seen by 2100. Global warming is real, and it’s here to stay.

Photo: Marcott, Et. al, Science, 2013

