DRUDGE: Here Comes 'Speaker Pelosi' Again...

Conservative media titan Matt Drudge made an ominous prediction for the Republican Party on the day it was prepared to relent on the government shutdown and debt ceiling debates: Get ready for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Part II.

Speaker Pelosi Part 2: Opening Jan 5. 2015

— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 16, 2013

That would suggest that he believes Democrats are in line to take back control of the House of Representatives — something that a Democratic poll suggested could happen as a result of frustration over the shutdown and debt-ceiling brinkmanship.

Political analyst Larry Sabato said that Oct. 1 — the first day of the shutdown — was the “the best day for Democrats in the U.S. House this cycle.” Still, he expects Republicans to retain control of the House because of built-in advantages.

“Simply put, there’s no reason why the House should be in play this cycle, and if it is in play the Republicans will have only themselves to blame,” Sabato wrote.

Current House Speaker John Boehner took another hit on Tuesday, when leadership was forced to pull legislation in the face of a conservative revolt.

