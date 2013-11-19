Maria Bartiromo Is Leaving CNBC

This is a total bombshell for the financial media world.

CNBC’s “Money Honey” Maria Bartiromo is headed to Fox Business Network, Matt Drudge first reported while she was anchoring “Closing Bell” this afternoon.

CNBC has confirmed this for us.

“After 20 years of groundbreaking work at CNBC, Maria Bartiromo will be leaving the company as her contract expires on November 24th. Her contributions to CNBC are too numerous to list but we thank her for all of her hard work over the years and wish her the best,” a CNBC’s Brian Steel said in a statement to Business Insider.

This summer, New York Post’s Claire Atkinson reported that Bartiromo, whose five year contract is about to expire, had been in discussions with Fox Business Network and CNN.

Bartiromo joined CNBC in 1993. She was the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.