DRUDGE: 'Republican Party should be sued for fraud'

Internet-news mogul Matt Drudge laced into GOP leadership on Wednesday morning, contending the Republican Party should “be sued for fraud” for not delivering on campaign promises soon enough.

“No Obamacare repeal, tax cuts! But Republicans vote to shut Warren?” Drudge tweeted, linking a New York Times article about Republicans voting to silence Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Only know how to be opposition not lead!” Drudge added. “DANGER.”

The founder and editor of the Drudge Report, a popular conservative news aggregation website, continued to rip the Republican Party in two follow-up tweets.

“Republican party should be sued for fraud,” he wrote. “NO discussion of tax cuts now. Just lots of crazy. Back to basics, guys!”

In his third tweet, Drudge, a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump, appeared to take a shot at the leadership inside the White House.

“White House eyeing executive order targeting ‘conflict minerals’ rule … Meanwhile, is Obamacare penalty tax still in place?” Drudge rhetorically asked.

In recent years, Drudge has grown critical of Republican leadership, often taking swipes at House Speaker Paul Ryan, among others.

Criticism of Trump, however, would represent a sharp break from the narrative the conservative news personality advanced during the campaign. In 2016, Drudge heavily backed the Republican businessman, advancing stories beneficial to his campaign and those harmful to his competitors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.