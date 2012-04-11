Drudge Report Leads With A Ridiculous 'Story' About Obama's Weight

Leading the Drudge Report this morning:



Photo: DrudgeReport.com/Screencap

Drudge originally linked to this photo. A single photo. While pegging, “SHOCK PHOTOS: Thin and Wasting Away…”

Now, Drudge is linking to a story it created in The Daily Mail, which is just great. The following is from the story, presented without comment:

Much like Adele, Jessica Simpson and Miley Cyrus, weight has been a key issue for Obama in the eyes of the media since he became the Democratic presidential nominee in 2008.

Really? Well, it has been a key issue for Drudge. In 2009, Drudge splashed a story that, again, was headlined “Barack ‘N Bones.” It linked to a photo that called attention to Obama’s “dramatic weight loss” and questioned whether he was chain smoking.

In January 2011, according to a Drudge Report Archives site, it linked to a story in the National Enquirer, which is always a great source. It was entitled, “Why Obama is Scary Skinny,” and it said he was battling parasites.

Oh yes, everyone. It’s general election season!

Here’s the photo in question:

Photo: AP

