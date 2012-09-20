This Drudge Report Banner Is Amazing

The Drudge Report has featured some tremendous site splashes lately, but Matt Drudge’s latest might take the top spot:
Photo: Drudge Report
That picture was taken in 2009. CBS’ Mark Knoller reported at the time that it was part of an elaborate joke of Obama fulfilling a campaign promise when he said “we can’t just talk to our friends.”
The Obama campaign revived the photo yesterday and tweeted as part of International Talk Like A Pirate Day, with the caption, “Arrr you in?”
Drudge is hitting Obama for “having time to meet with a pirate” but not having time to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Obama administration has said that the president’s schedule did not permit a meeting with Netanyahu this month, something for which he has taken criticism.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.