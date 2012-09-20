This Drudge Report Banner Is Amazing

The Drudge Report has featured some tremendous site splashes lately, but Matt Drudge’s latest might take the top spot:



Photo: Drudge Report

That picture was taken in 2009. CBS’ Mark Knoller reported at the time that it was part of an elaborate joke of Obama fulfilling a campaign promise when he said “we can’t just talk to our friends.”

The Obama campaign revived the photo yesterday and tweeted as part of International Talk Like A Pirate Day, with the caption, “Arrr you in?”

Drudge is hitting Obama for “having time to meet with a pirate” but not having time to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Obama administration has said that the president’s schedule did not permit a meeting with Netanyahu this month, something for which he has taken criticism.

