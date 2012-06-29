DRUDGE: There's A 'Super Ugly Election Coming'

Brett LoGiurato

Well, The Drudge Report should be fun the next few months. Here’s what Matt Drudge tweeted in response to the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act:

Matt Drudge Obamacare

Photo: Twitter/@DRUDGE

Here’s Drudge’s reaction on the website: “Take your medicine!”

Matt Drudge Obamacare

Photo: DrudgeReport.com/Screencap

