DRUDGE: There's A 'Super Ugly Election Coming'

Well, The Drudge Report should be fun the next few months. Here’s what Matt Drudge tweeted in response to the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act:
Photo: Twitter/@DRUDGE
Here’s Drudge’s reaction on the website: “Take your medicine!”
Photo: DrudgeReport.com/Screencap
Drudge’s full coverage here >
RNC website raises $200,000 in an hour! >
Toobin: Roberts was ‘red eyed and unhappy’ >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.