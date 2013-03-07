DRUDGE: Here Come The Drone Wars...

Brett LoGiurato

Matt Drudge, the conservative creator and editor of The Drudge Report, tweeted Wednesday night that Sen. Rand Paul’s filibuster of John Brennan’s nomination as CIA Director constituted an “energy shift” for the entire Republican Party. 

He also signaled that the Republican Party might begin to embrace the “drone wars” and civil liberties as a crowning issue. The “new generation” of the GOP, he said, is Paul and Sen. Ted Cruz, who joined Paul in the filibuster. 

Here’s what he tweeted:

Earlier today, Drudge made Paul the star of The Drudge Report with a banner that alluded to another famous filibusterer — Jimmy Stewart’s character in the movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Drudge Ron Paul filibuster

Photo: DrudgeReport.com

