DRUDGE: Here Come The Drone Wars...

Matt Drudge, the conservative creator and editor of The Drudge Report, tweeted Wednesday night that Sen. Rand Paul’s filibuster of John Brennan’s nomination as CIA Director constituted an “energy shift” for the entire Republican Party.



He also signaled that the Republican Party might begin to embrace the “drone wars” and civil liberties as a crowning issue. The “new generation” of the GOP, he said, is Paul and Sen. Ted Cruz, who joined Paul in the filibuster.

Here’s what he tweeted:

A night of energy shift:Paul and Cruz suddenly make Dems look stale and out of touch. DRONE WARS, INDEED!#StandWithRand — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) March 7, 2013

Obama busy courting Graham, McCain, yesterday’s mashed potatoes. Shifttonight is to new generation. Stunning media skills#StandWithRand — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) March 7, 2013

Earlier today, Drudge made Paul the star of The Drudge Report with a banner that alluded to another famous filibusterer — Jimmy Stewart’s character in the movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Photo: DrudgeReport.com

