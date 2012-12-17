Even Drudge Liked Obama's Sandy Hook Speech....

President Barack Obama delivered a stirring speech at a vigil for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre Sunday night, making his most forceful call yet for taking action to prevent gun violence.



So far, the speech has gotten high marks, earning praise across the political spectrum. Several commentators — including Obama biographer David Maraniss — have gone so far as to call it Obama’s “Gettysburg Address.”

Even the Drudge Report, a conservative blog that is invariably critical of Obama, didn’t find much to criticise. Here’s the banner headline that was leading the site after the President’s remarks:

Photo: Drudge Report

UPDATE:

The Drudge Report has updated its leading headline, and the new version is decidedly less enthusiastic:

Photo: Drudge Report

