Drudge Compares Obama To Hitler And Stalin...

His take on Vice President Joe Biden’s comment that “executive action can be taken” to curb gun violence:



Biden’s comments came during a meeting with gun safety advocacy groups and victims of gun violence earlier on Wednesday. He said the White House has determined that “executive action can be taken,” but he didn’t specify what those measures might be.

It was the first suggestion from the White House that it could bypass Congress in instituting measures to combat gun violence in the wake of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The White House has pushed Congress to reinstate a ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004, close loopholes that allow gun buyers to bypass background checks and ban some high-capacity magazines.

Drudge’s splash illustrates a common fear among conservatives that has been expressed most recently by controversial radio host Alex Jones in a fiery interview with CNN host Piers Morgan. It’s a fear that the federal government will take away guns.

“The tyrants did it! Hitler took the guns! Stalin took the guns! Mao took the guns! Fidel Castro took the guns! Hugo Chavez took the guns!” Jones said on CNN Monday.

“I’m here to tell you — 1776 will commence again if you try to take our firearms!”

