DRUDGE: Condi Rice Is The Surprise Romney VP Frontrunner

Late Thursday evening, Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign launched a new fundraising drive, ‘Meet The VP’ — just as Romney himself has narrowed the field of candidates to a handful, sources reveal.

And a surprise name is now near the top of the list: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice!

Romney campaign manager Matt Rhoades sent out an email to supporters tonight, offering a chance to meet Romney and his VP selection. The email said he would choose “sometime between now and the Republican convention.” The contest ends Sunday night, but the campaign said one supporter would win every week.

