DRUDGE: Condi Rice Is The Surprise Romney VP Frontrunner

Here’s the headline from Drudge:



Photo: Drudge

From Drudge:

Late Thursday evening, Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign launched a new fundraising drive, ‘Meet The VP’ — just as Romney himself has narrowed the field of candidates to a handful, sources reveal.

And a surprise name is now near the top of the list: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice!

———————————

EARLIER:

The teaser from Drudge:

Photo: DrudgeReport.com/Screencap

Romney campaign manager Matt Rhoades sent out an email to supporters tonight, offering a chance to meet Romney and his VP selection. The email said he would choose “sometime¬†between now and the Republican convention.” The contest ends Sunday night, but the campaign said one supporter would win every week.

Or is this just Drudge’s attempt at a change of subject?

WHO ELSE COULD IT BE? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.