WHOA: Even Drudge Is Linking To Al Jazeera's Egypt Live Stream

Well if this isn’t a tipping point I don’t know what is.



Both the NYT and LAT are running stories on Al Jazeera today. But if you’re looking for the real stamp of American approval — other than Al Jazeera’s website traffic spike — I think this is it: Drudge is linking to Al Jazeera’s live stream on their coverage in Egypt and just Twittered it out.

