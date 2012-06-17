WHOA: Even Drudge Is Linking To Al Jazeera's Egypt Live Stream

Glynnis MacNicol

Well if this isn’t a tipping point I don’t know what is.

Both the NYT and LAT are running stories on Al Jazeera today.  But if you’re looking for the real stamp of American approval — other than Al Jazeera’s website traffic spike — I think this is it: Drudge is linking to Al Jazeera’s live stream on their coverage in Egypt and just Twittered it out.

al jaz egypt
al jaz egypt

