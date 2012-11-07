Drudge Leaks Cryptic Exit Poll Results

The Drudge Report has posted a cryptic leak of tonight’s exit polls, reporting that the results show the race tight.



According to Drudge, Romney is winning North Carolina and Florida, while Obama is up in Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, and the race remains a toss-up in Virginia, Colorado, and Iowa.

If correct, the polls would put Obama on track to win 265 electoral votes, with Romney taking 235.

Here’s the headline leading Drudge:

UPDATE, 6:00 p.m.:

The site has updated with a new headline:

Photo: Drudge

UPDATE, 6:13 p.m.:

Drudge has changed Ohio to a “toss-up”:

Photo: Drudge Report

