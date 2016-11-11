DRUDGE: It's possible you'll never see a photo of Hillary Clinton on my website ever again

Internet news mogul Matt Drudge signalled Thursday that it’s possible he could never show a photo of Hillary Clinton ever again on his website.

Readers who visited his website in the morning were greeted with a headline that read: “The End.”

The headline continued: “Is This Last Photo of Hillary You Will Ever See on Drudge?”

A new era for DRUDGE pic.twitter.com/y8MeHbVaWz

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 10, 2016

The conservative news aggregator’s history has been intertwined with the Clintons since its inception. Drudge was first to break news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal and has continued to be a fierce critic of the Clintons for two decades.

But with Clinton’s shocking loss on Tuesday night, some political analysts suggested her role in Democratic politics was over. On Thursday, Drudge seemed more than eager to accept that.

