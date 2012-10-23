These Two Drudge Tweets Tell You Everything About The State Of This Election

Here are two tweets from The Drudge Report this morning previewing the two big “October Surprises” of the campaign:



The Allred story Drudge links to continues a Drudge rumour began on Thursday, when he tweeted from his personal account that Allred was “ready to make a move.”

Donald Trump, meanwhile, claimed this morning on Fox & Friends that he will release a “bombshell” that could change the course of the election.

“Something very, very big concerning the president of the United States,” he said, via Politico. “It’s going to be very big. I know one thing — you will cover it in a very big fashion.”

Hopefully as big as the whole birth certificate thing.

