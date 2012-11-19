Drudge Is Massacring Chris Christie

Not everyone liked New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live last night.



The splash on The Drudge Report tonight — which calls Christie a “clown” for the appearance — serves as another example of Christie’s downgraded standing with conservatives after he welcomed President Barack Obama to tour Superstorm Sandy damage in the final week of the election.

It’s safe to say that this probably wouldn’t have happened pre-Sandy. And as part of a larger trend, it perhaps doesn’t bode well for any future national aspirations Christie might have had.

Here’s the splash:

Photo: DrudgeReport.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.