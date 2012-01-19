DRUDGE BOMBSHELL: ABC News Is Sitting On A Devastating Interview With Newt's Ex-Wife

UPDATE 9:19 PM: ABC will air the controversial segment on Dateline, but will release transcripts before CNN’s planned debate. Increasingly it seems as if the “civil war” rumoured in ABC was merely a ginned up media controversy to draw ratings. IT’S WORKING!



ORIGINAL POST: Bombshell from Drudge here (yes, it got the siren) as it reports that ‘explosive revelations’ from Newt Gingrich’s ex-wife , Marianne Gingrich, were held back from ABC News over fears that it could affect the South Carolina primary.

Keach Hagey from Politico tweets that ABC is now likely to screen the interview tomorrow.

(14 years and 1 day after the Lewinsky report, incidentally.)

Some details are slipping out on Drudge:

NEWT NOT FIT TO BE PRESIDENT… DURING LEWINSKY, CLINTON WARNED CHEATING NEWT ‘YOU’RE ALOT LIKE ME’…”

Marianne Gingrich was Newt’s second wife, and they were married for 18 years. She sat down with Esquire earlier this year.

Already, she gave a very enticing quote presumably referring to Newt’s infidelities or cynicism:

“He believes that what he says in public and how he lives don’t have to be connected,” she says. “If you believe that, then yeah, you can run for president.”

It’s stunning to think that ABC would hold this interview so that it doesn’t change the results of the South Carolina primary. It’s the job of reporters to report the news they find, not to withhold sensitive information from voters. Plus, other contests in Florida and Nevada would surely follow.

