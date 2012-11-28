Drudge Mocks John Boehner For Not Picking Any Women To Chair House Committees

House Speaker John Boehner announced the Republican recommendations for who will chair 19 House committee chairs in the next Congress Tuesday — and there is not a single lady on the list.



Here’s the slate:

Agriculture — Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK)

Appropriations — Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY)

Armed Services — Rep. Howard ‘Buck’ McKeon (R-CA)

Budget — Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI)

Education and the Workforce — Rep. John Kline (R-MN)

Energy and Commerce — Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

Financial Services — Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX)

Foreign Affairs — Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA)

Homeland Security — Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX)

Intelligence — Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI)

Judiciary — Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA)

Natural Resources — Rep. Doc Hastings (R-WA)

Oversight and Government Reform — Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Rules — Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX)

Science, Space, and Technology — Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX)

Small Business — Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO)

Transportation and Infrastructure — Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA)

Veterans’ Affairs — Rep. Jeff Miller (R-FL)

Ways and Means — Rep. Dave Camp (R-MI)

Republicans have still yet to name chairs for two committees — Ethics and House Administration — but there aren’t any female Republicans on either one.

The recommendations, made by the House Steering Committee, are not totally surprising, given that committee chairs are usually chosen based on seniority, and few Republican women have been in Congress long enough to have attained this status. The only woman serving as a chairwoman in the current Congress, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), is stepping down because of term limits. Moreover, there just aren’t that many female Republicans in the House — in the next Congress, the GOP will only have 20 female members in the House, compared to 61 women on the Democratic side.

Still, the lack of female names on the slate is problematic for the GOP as it tries to ditch its reputation as a party of white dudes.

Democrats were predictably delighted by the lack of diversity on the Republican committee slate. But even the conservative blog Drudge Report couldn’t resist taking a little jab at Boehner. Here’s what was leading the site after Boehner’s announcement Tuesday night:

