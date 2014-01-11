BILLIONAIRE HEDGE FUND MANAGER: 'Chris Christie Is A Once-In-A-Generation Leader'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller, the founder of Duquesne Capital Management, is still supporting Gov. Chris Christie despite the whole “Bridgegate” debacle.

Druckenmiller told Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle that Christie is a “once-in-a-generation leader” and that he admires him.

“The country thirsts for a great leader. A leader’s actions in crisis are revealing,” Druckenmiller told Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“Governor Christie’s actions yesterday reinforces my admiration for him. I believe Chris Christie is a once-in-a-generation leader. He has long demonstrated that leadership on policy. And he is showing essential executive skills as a manager: ensuring accountability and taking responsibility.”

Emails and text messages published this week showed that a Christie aide knew about a controversial plan to close two traffic lanes on the George Washington Bridge back in September. It was believed that the traffic lanes were shut down in an effort to punish Fort Lee’s Mayor Mark Sokolich (D) because he didn’t endorse him for re-election.

Christie apologized during a press conference yesterday saying he was “embarrassed and humiliated.” He also said he fired Bridget Anne Kelly, the deputy chief of staff, who was involved in those email discussions with a couple Port Authority officials.

A bunch Republican hedge funders and bankers we spoke to considered the whole “Bridgegate” scandal to be a non-event. Many of them plan to support him if he decides to run for president in 2016.

Here’s the Bloomberg clip:

