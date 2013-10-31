DRUCKENMILLER: Google Has The 'Greatest Business Model' In America And Larry Page Is 'This Generation's Thomas Edison'

Stanley Druckenmiller, the billionaire manager of Duquesne Capital (now a family office), told CNBC that his largest investment position right now is Google.

Druckenmiller, who previously had a reputation for being press shy, told CNBC today that he added a little more to his Google position following the tech giant’s third-quarter earnings results.

He touted Google for having the “greatest business model in American business.” He also said that Larry Page, the company’s CEO, is “this generation’s Thomas Edison.”

Right now, Druckenmiller says he sees the stock as “really well priced.”

He added that you don’t know what else they’re going to come up with noting that they have the Google Car, and Google Glass.

Back in September, Druckenmiller told Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle that he was “lost” in this market. He said that if he found a stock he really liked that he would buy it, or one that he really hated he would short it.

Well, it looks like Google has been one idea working out for him.

Google’s stock has been on a tear over the past six months. It recently broke the $US1,000 range and it’s now trading at about $US1,034 per share.

Druckenmiller got in the stock back in May. Check out the chart:

