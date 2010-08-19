The Big Positions That Made Stanley Druckenmiller Retire

Stanley Druckenmiller just announced his retirement.



He’s made a ton of money on Wall Street and his $12 billion fund, Duquesne, never had a down year until 2010. This year, he’s down 5%. So what are his top 10 positions?

As of June 30th, here are Duquesne’s top 10 long holdings, as found in his quarterly 13f filing.

Also worth noting: these positions will eventually be liquidated as the fund’s money is returned to investors.

Apple – $378 million (1,504,640 shares)

Wells Fargo – $324 million (12,310,000 shares)

McDonald’s – $128 million (1,945,500 shares)

JPMorgan – $110 million (3,000,000 shares)

Cisco Systems – $92 million (4,305,000 shares)

EOG Resources – $91 million (923,300 shares)

Mylan Inc – $81 (76,742 shares)

Citigroup – $70 million – (3,851,900 shares)

Akami – $65 million (1,600,000 shares)

Calpine – $50 million (3,956,678 shares)

CLick here to see what positions other big managers are holding right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.