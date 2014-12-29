Drowning Tragedies: Three Bodies Found In Separate Rivers Across Victoria And NSW

The locations of the discoveries/ Google Maps.

The body of a six-year-old boy, who went missing yesterday in the Murray River at Koondrook, on the Victorian border, has been found by police.

At about 2pm today, officers from Deniliquin located a boy’s body about 7.5km north of the campsite on Gunbower Island where he got swept away in a dangerous current.

He has been formally identified.

The family had regularly visited the Murray River, but it was the first time they had camped at the Gunbower Island site. The boy and the other children swimming with him at the time of his disappearance had not been wearing life jackets.

The Murray River is said to be the most dangerous river in Australia.

In a separate incident a four-year-old girl has drowned in a creek off a popular surf beach at Torquay in Victoria’s south-west. Her body was found shortly after she disappeared about 7pm last night.

A Surf Life Saver at the beach said the girl is believed to have wandered off.

“As far as I understand her parents, the family were going back to the car to pack up for the day and go home,” he said.

Her body was found in Spring Creek after dozens of surf club members, police officers and members of the public searched for her.

She was given resuscitation at the scene until paramedics arrived, but she could not be saved.

Police have also located the body of a man believed to have gone missing on Christmas Day.

At about 8.30am today, members of the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association located the body of a man, 1.5km downstream from Oura Beach in the Murrumbidgee River near Wagga Wagga in south-west NSW.

He and another man had been swimming at the beach when they got swept down the river.

The other man, aged in his mid 20s, managed to swim to shore but the missing Iranian national, 25, was swept away.

The body has not yet been formally identified.

According to Royal Lifesaving Australia 266 people drowned in Australia between 1 July 2013 and 30 June 2014. 39% of these drowning deaths occurred in inland waterway locations. 70 of these drowning deaths were between the ages of 0 and 24 years.

