A Catastrophic Drought In Texas Threatens To Ruin A Popular Thanksgiving Dessert

Photo: Flickr/museinthecity

Thanks to a catastrophic drought in Texas, the state’s pecan production could be down by as much as 40 per cent, according to a report from the Southwest Farm Press (via Grist).Dry conditions and intense heat waves contributing to the driest year in the Lone Star state’s history caused pecan supply to plunge from 50 million pounds in 2010 to 30 million pounds this year.



A strong demand in China for the popular Thanksgiving tree-nut is placing further pressure on pecan supply.

As a result, consumers could expect to pay as much as much as $12 a pound for in-shell pecans (You need about half a bag or a little under 2 cups for many pecan pie recipes). In 2008, the average retail price for a pound of pecans was around $7.

Other top-producing pecan states, including Louisiana, Oklahoma, and California also had a rough harvest season, the Southwest Farm Press reports.

Looks like pumpkin pie will be the economical dessert choice this holiday season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.