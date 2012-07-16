MAP: The Devastating Drought That's Caused Corn Prices To Surge By Nearly 40% In 2 Months

If the weather stays hot and dry this summer, this is going to mushroom into a huge story.



First, the drought is horrible. It’s being called the worst since 1988t in almost no part.

Here’s the latest US Drought Monitor. The white parts are where there’s no drought.

Photo: US Drought Monitor

And now, the price of corn via FinViz. Note the nearly 40% rise in per-bushel prices since the beginning of June.

Photo: FinViz

