The Weather Crisis Continues: 16 Illinois Counties Declared Disaster Areas Over Drought

Photo: USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared 16 Illinois counties disaster areas due to drought conditions, according to a Illinois Department of Agriculture release (via HedgeAcordingly).A little detail on the rain shortage and where has been hit, from the IDOA:



On average, the state of Illinois receives 13.17 inches of precipitation between August and November. During that time in 2010, precipitation totaled 11.11 inches, or 2.06 inches below average.

The 16 counties declared as primary disaster areas are: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne, White and Williamson.

We pointed out earlier this week that the U.S. was facing a major drought crisis. Now the Federal government has weighed in, and is willing to spend to support farmers who have had substantial losses.

The losses in Illinois have been largely seen amongst forage crops, or feed for animals.

