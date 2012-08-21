Drought Forces An 11 Mile Section Of The Mississippi River To Be Closed

Photo: AP
The devastating U.S. drought has been causing water levels to fall in the Mississippi River.The AP’s Adrian Sainz reports:
Nearly 100 boats and barges were waiting for passage Monday along an 11-mile stretch of the Mississippi River that has been closed due to low water levels, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
New Orleans-based Coast Guard spokesman Ryan Tippets said the stretch of river near Greenville, Miss., has been closed intermittently since Aug. 11, when a vessel ran aground.
…
Tippets said it is not immediately clear when the river will re-open.
The Mississippi River is a crucial trade route for coal and agricultural goods. Low water levels had already been disrupting trade flows due to bottlenecking along the river.
