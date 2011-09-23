Here Is The Big Plan Facebook Had In Mind When It Acqui-Hired Drop.io's Sam Lessin

Sam Lessin, founder of Drop.io, was acqui-hired by Facebook. Now, he’s a product manager at the social network, and he seems to be heading up Facebook’s latest and greatest feature, Timeline.



He explains Timeline on Facebook’s blog:

Since the beginning of Facebook, your profile has been the place where you tell your story. People use it to share everything from the small stuff, like their thoughts on an article, to the most important events of their lives, like the photos of their wedding or the birth of their child.

…With timeline, now you have a home for all the great stories you’ve already shared. They don’t just vanish as you add new stuff. If important parts of your story aren’t included on your timeline, you can go back to when they happened and add them.

Now, you and your friends will finally be able to tell all the different parts of your story – from the small things you do each day to your biggest moments. What will you create? We can’t wait to find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.