Dropbox's COO Dennis Woodside will temporarily lead marketing as its marketing chief steps down

Dropbox’s VP of marketing Julie Herendeen is leaving the company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Business Insider.

It’s unclear what prompted Herendeen’s departure, or where she is headed once she leaves Dropbox. Dropbox’s COO Dennis Woodside will be interim marketing leader while the company looks for Herendeen’s replacement, employees were told, according to our source.

Herendeen joined Dropbox in September 2014, after serving as the chief marketing officer of the security company Lookout. Before that, she was at Yahoo and Shutterfly. Her last day at Dropbox will be April 15.

In addition, Dropbox has reshuffled some of its organizational structure, moving all teams responsible for generating revenue under a newly created team called Global Revenue Team. The new team will report to Thomas Hansen, its global VP of revenue.

Herendeen’s departure comes at a time when Dropbox’s rich valuation and its growth prospects have been in the spotlight. There have been a series of reports suggesting the company is struggling to grow its revenue fast enough to justify the $10 billion valuation it drew two years ago.

In January, one of its investors marked down Dropbox’s estimated worth by nearly half.

LinkedIn Dropbox VP of marketing Julie Herendeen

Still, the company recently announced some new performance metrics aimed at showing that the business remains on track. Dropbox said it has surpassed 500 million total users. It also said that it has 150,000 paying businesses for its business/enterprise product. In November, Dropbox launched a new product called Dropbox Enterprise, aimed at targeting big companies. Dropbox has historically been more popular among mid-sized and small businesses.

Dropbox wasn’t immediately available for comment on this story.

NOW WATCH: This bed automatically makes itself three seconds after you get up



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.