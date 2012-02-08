Once You Use This App, You'll Want To Ditch Dropbox Forever

Dropbox is dead simple for syncing files across your computers, but doesn’t offer much in the way of customisation or advanced features.
What if you only want to pick and choose folders to sync without dumping everything in one Dropbox folder?
What if you want to back up some stuff and not have it sync across all of your computers?
SugarSync is the solution, and offers even more free space than Dropbox to new users (5 GB vs. 2 GB).
Here’s how it works.
SugarSync is like Dropbox, but with a ton more options. You also get 5 GB of free storage for new users (vs. Dropbox's 2 GB).
Except unlike Dropbox, you can pick folders from all around your computer to sync. Dropbox makes you put everything in one folder.
You can manage each of these folders through the file manager. It's easy to duplicate a folder on another computer or device from here.
And Sugarsync's web app beats Dropbox's rudimentary web app. Drag something to your iPhone, and it's there next time you open the app.
Here's Dropbox's web app, for comparison, which only lets you manage the contents of your Dropbox folder.
The iPhone app also lets you see files backed up across all of your computers and devices. The screenshot on the right shows files I have backed up on my home computer.
...and viewing them instantly on your computer. But once again, your pictures only show up on your computer if you say so. Otherwise, they get backed up to the cloud for easy access on any of your devices.
Lastly, SugarSync offers the same deep sharing options Dropbox offers for collaborating with others (via URL or via email). But remember: you get 5 GB free here instead of just 2 GB, plus you earn more storage by sharing SugarSync with others.
