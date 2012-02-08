Once You Use This App, You'll Want To Ditch Dropbox Forever

Dropbox is dead simple for syncing files across your computers, but doesn’t offer much in the way of customisation or advanced features.



What if you only want to pick and choose folders to sync without dumping everything in one Dropbox folder?

What if you want to back up some stuff and not have it sync across all of your computers?

SugarSync is the solution, and offers even more free space than Dropbox to new users (5 GB vs. 2 GB).

Here’s how it works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.