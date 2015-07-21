15 tips to make you a Dropbox master

Hollis Johnson / Business Insider How to get the most out of Dropbox, your digital locker in the cloud.

Dropbox has made a name for itself by delivering on a simple promise: nearly instant access to the files you need on any device, as long as you have an internet connection.

Even in 2015, many are still getting used to storing their personal data in the cloud. It’s easy to not think about saving your precious documents and photos in safe place until your computer is stolen or your hard drive breaks. And by then, it’s often too late.

The security of having your files backed up in case of emergency is an obvious plus of using a service like Dropbox. But Dropbox has become much more than a digital locker in the cloud for your documents. It can help you collaborate on projects with co-workers, clean up your photo library on your iPhone, and even help simplify how you do email.

