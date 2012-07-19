Dropbox Has Hired Guns Investigating Its Spam Problem

Photo: Vasillis Online via Flickr

Dropbox accounts were recently exposed to a spam attack and the cloud storage company has brought in an outside team of investigators to help put a lid on the problem, reports TechCrunch.The trouble started yesterday when some users began reporting spam attacks on their accounts, despite the fact that they were using email addresses only associated with Dropbox. This could indicate an address book leak as a result of a hack.



As of right now, Dropbox says it hasn’t seen any more unauthorised activity and has taken some more precautionary measures, but didn’t go into detail on what those were.

