Dropbox Shows It Cares About The Privacy Of Its Business Clients

Less than a week after being called “hostile to privacy” by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, Dropbox rolled out new features that give its enterprise users more control over their shared files.

The new view-only feature allows users to choose who gets to edit files or just read them. It also added password and file expiration features to ensure more protection over the files.

“Today we’re bringing additional security and control to the heart of where work gets done in Dropbox for Business — shared folders and shared links,” said Ilya Fushman, head of product for Dropbox for Business.

Other new features include the full-text search where users can look for words contained within a file, and APIs that let developers embed Dropbox’s preview and shared folder features into their apps.

Dropbox also said it now has over 300 million users and more than 80,000 companies using Dropbox for Business (its main competitor Box has 39,000 paying business clients). That’s over 1 billion files saved to Dropbox every day and a 200% overall user growth in the past 18 months.

