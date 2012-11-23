How To Make Your Dropbox Account As Secure As Possible

Photo: Flickr BabyBen

Even Dropbox is vulnerable.Earlier this year, hackers were able to illegally access some Dropbox accounts. One of these was an employee account that stored a document containing Dropbox users’ email addresses.



How-To Geek shares a few suggestions on how to lock down your Dropbox account:

Enable two-step verification. In addition to your customary password, enabling this option requires you to enter an additional 6-digit code for added security. We’ve gone in-depth on this feature before.

Enable email notifications. Under the “Security” heading of your Dropbox options, you can opt in to receive emails when new devices and apps are linked to your account. If you get an email and haven’t recently added anything, then you know something’s amiss.

Practice common sense with your passwords. Don’t re-use old passwords. Make sure your password is complex enough that it can’t be randomly guessed. Change it every once in a while as well.

