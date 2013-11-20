REPORT: Dropbox Revenue Will Be At Least $US200 Million This Year, But Sales Growth Is Slowing

The founders of Dropbox.

Dropbox made headlines yesterday with reports that it was looking for

an $US8 billion valuationas part of a new ~$250 million round of funding.

We knew that it has over 200 million users and 4 million businesses signed up, but the missing piece was its revenue.

The Wall Street Journal cites three people familiar with the company’s financials to report that Dropbox’s pace of sales has slowed in recent years due to cloud storage competition from the likes of Amazon and Google.

The company made $US116 million in sales last year, which more than doubles its 2011 revenue of $46 million.

The year before, Dropbox nearly quadrupled sales from $US12 million and it expects sales of more than $US200 million this year, according to one of those people, but it isn’t clear how much more.

