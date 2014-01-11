Dropbox Is Down, Hacker Groups Claim Credit

The website of cloud-backup service Dropbox has been taken offline, with the company posting a terse statement that it is experiencing issues.

Here’s what users visiting Dropbox.com are seeing:

“We are aware of an issue currently affecting the Dropbox site. We have identified the cause, which was the result of an issue that arose during routine internal maintenance, and are working to fix this as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It’s not just affecting the user-facing website, as my Dropbox account is currently non-responsive and not syncing any files. This menu, which usually shows options for sharing Dropbox links and folders, will not load at all:

Two different hacker groups are claiming credit for the outage, although the company claims in its statement that it’s a maintenance issue, and not a hack attempt.

When asked for further comment — more specifically on whether claims of a hack were legitimate — a company spokesperson denied that was the case in an email statement:

“This was caused during routine internal maintenance, and was not caused by external factors. We are working to fix this as soon as possible.”





This post will be updated as we learn more.

