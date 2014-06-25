Behind The Scenes At Dropbox, Where Work Happens Between Band Practice, Boot Camp, And Scooter Races

Cloud storage company Dropbox recently moved its headquarters to the China Basin district of San Francisco.

The 85,000-square-foot space houses around 700 employees, all sitting in an open floor plan with giant windows overlooking the San Francisco Bay and AT&T Park, home of the Giants baseball team.

We went on a tour of the new headquarters on a quiet Friday morning.

