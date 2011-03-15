Don't Use Dropbox's Mobile Apps To Store Sensitive Files*

Photo: dropbox.com

If you use Dropbox to store sensitive files, you may want to stick with just the desktop version for now.After testing the security on Dropbox for Android, Grepular found that data was not transmitted with a secure (HTTPS) connection.



Dropbox responded to Grepular, saying that mobile apps don’t have a secure connection because of speed concerns.

We’re sceptical about that, but until Dropbox releases an update to its mobile apps, make sure to store private files somewhere else.

UPDATE: It’s important to note that even though file names are not transferred using HTTPS, that doesn’t mean your files are in the clear for anyone to see. All that can be seen is the file names, not the contents of the files themselves. The file contents are still securely transferred via HTTPS.

